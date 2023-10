(WFRV)- Humidity is an issue typically thought about during the summer, but what about the winter?

In this segment, Cheyne Herro from Van’s Heating & Cooling discusses why it is important to have more humidity in the winter but how too much can harm your windows.

Van’s Heating & Cooling has outdoor temperature sensors to help protect the condensation from forming on the windows.

For more information, head to vansheating.com or give them a call at 920-663-6086.