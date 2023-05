(WFRV)- CBD is a legal substance in Wisconsin, but it’s not very well regulated. The Dispensary is laying out how they would like to see the regulations be, by regulating themselves. They make sure the customer knows exactly what they are buying and are willing to answer any questions you may have.

They also test their products in multiple fields. They make sure the product you ask for is the real product you get.

