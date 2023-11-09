(WFRV)- Kick off the holiday season at the Door County Maritime Museum with their Merry-Time Festival of Trees event.

Santa will arrive on a U.S. Coast Guard boat, weather permitting, at 10 a.m. Kids of all ages are invited for holiday activities and visits with Santa.

The trees and displays will be on exhibit at the museum until December 31st, allowing visitors to enjoy them throughout the holiday season. Museum admission is $15 for adults and includes one free Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 6 for $25 and are available exclusively at the museum.

The Door County Maritime Museum is conveniently located at 120 North Madison Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The Merry-Time Festival of Trees runs from November 11th to December 31st. Santa will be at the museum on Saturday, November 11th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, head to dcmm.org.