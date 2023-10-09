(WFRV)- It is one of the area’s premiere fundraising events because it features a night of fun and high bidding for a good cause.

The CP Center is hosting an auction to raise money for their services. This signature event supports the mission of CP to celebrate all abilities and unlock potential.

Tickets are $40 for individual tickets and $300 for a table of 8. Tickets include live and silent auctions, delicious food, and one free drink ticket. Online bidding is available.

For more information, head to wearecp.org.