Window World: Top 10 signs for window replacement

(WFRV) – If you hear some whistling this winter, it might be time for new windows. There are some other things you can look for as well.
Art from Window World goes over the Top 10 signs for window replacement.
Top 10 Signs for Window Replacement:
- Opening or closing them difficult
- Drafts coming in
- Visible damage chipping, water stains, etc
- Single pane built before 1970
- Hard to clean
- Replacement parts hard to find
- Increase in energy bill
- Outside noise
- Carpet and furniture starting to fade due to UV rays
- They look bad. Curb appeal sells houses
