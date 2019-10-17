Window World: Top 10 signs for window replacement

(WFRV) – If you hear some whistling this winter, it might be time for new windows. There are some other things you can look for as well.

Art from Window World goes over the Top 10 signs for window replacement.

Top 10 Signs for Window Replacement:

Opening or closing them difficult

Drafts coming in

Visible damage chipping, water stains, etc

Single pane built before 1970

Hard to clean

Replacement parts hard to find

Increase in energy bill

Outside noise

Carpet and furniture starting to fade due to UV rays

They look bad. Curb appeal sells houses

