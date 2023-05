(WFRV)- Windows of Wisconsin is offering an amazing deal on their Infinity windows. If you buy 3 Infinity windows you will get 20% off. And that’s not all, with your new windows you will save on you energy bill. Infinity makes their windows out of full fiberglass. This makes the window strong and prepared for those tough Wisconsin winters and those grueling summers.

For more information head to windowsofwisconsin.com.