(WFRV) – Pop a bottle of bubbly, it’s time to celebrate ten years of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA.

Retired Rambler Steve De Baker stopped by Local 5 live with a look back at the last decade plus details on the ‘A Wine Dinner with Local Winemakers’ event.

For details, including ticket information on the Wine Dinner event, CLICK HERE.

Details from Wisconsin Ledge:

Wine Dinner at Trout Springs Winery (Greenleaf, WI), Birthplace of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA. Proceeds support NERN.

About this event

10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA

Events: Noon- 5:30

Dinner @ 6:30

Proceeds support the Niagara Escarpment Resource Network (NERN).

Homestyle chicken and beef tips dinner served with wine from Trout Springs Winery.

Sit with winemakers from the Wisconsin Ledge AVA and hear their stories.

Please register by Wednesday, August 17th.

Questions? Call Steve Debaker at 920-864-7761

To learn more about exploring this unique section of Wisconsin, head to wiledge.org.