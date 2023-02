(WFRV) – Choosing the perfect wine can be confusing but luckily BZ Consortium has done the importing for you to get you started and it’s being imported by their company in Waupaca.

Zarko Bogojevic and Nick Wood from BZ Consortium stopped by Local 5 Live along with Mitch Swenson, the Waupaca VP of Tourism with an introduction to the company, and a closer look at ‘Wine of the Sea’ available now.

Find the products near you at bzconsortium.com.