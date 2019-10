(WFRV) – The Winnebago Pet Expo is the Fox Valley’s largest gathering of professionals offering services, products, and tips to keep your animals and family happy and health.

The Winnebago Pet Expo is Saturday, October 5th from 10 am – 5 pm at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

For more information, head to winnebagopetexpo.org.