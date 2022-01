(WFRV) – The popular Winter Dance Party event returns to Green Bay.

Come sing along to all the favorite, familiar songs at the Riverside Ballroom. Jim Morrison from the event spoke to Local 5 Live along with owner of the Riverside Ballroom, Ken Tedford with details on this fun outing.

The Winter Dance Party is Friday, February 4 at 6 pm at the Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main Street in Green Bay.

For tickets, call 920-432-5518 or head to winterdanceparty.com.