(WFRV) – February 23, 1959 is known as the day the music died but it lives on through the Winter Music Dance Party Tour and it’s coming to Green Bay.

The Winter Dance Party is this Friday night at the Riverside Ballroom. Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at the venue, 1560 Main Street, Green Bay.

