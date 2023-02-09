(WFRV) – Forget about the hassle of airports, the fun really takes off Saturday.

Local 5 Live visited the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh with details on the activities happening for Winter Flight Fest.

Details from eaa.org/museum:

Winter Flight Fest will take place at the EAA Aviation Museum on Saturday, February 11, and will feature indoor excitement and family-friendly activities.

From 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., kids and those who are young-at-heart can enjoy hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, and more! Concessions are available from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All-Day Museum Activities

Wright Flyer Simulator: Experience what the very first powered flight was like!

Paper Airplane Launcher: Launch your own paper airplane through a power launcher.

X-Planes: Put your own experimental X-plane through various obstacles.

Clothespin Airplanes: Make your own airplane refrigerator magnet.

Pararescue Challenge: Build a parachute and put it to the test in our wind tunnel.

Indoor Model Airplane Flying: See what it takes to build and fly a radio-controlled model airplane!

Airplane Model Building Contest

Calling all ages, youth and adult, to build an aviation-themed model off-site for EAA’s Winter Flight Fest Model Building Contest! There will be two brackets, adult and youth. The award-winning models will receive a plaque.

Contestants must have their entries in the museum’s Air Racing Gallery by 1 p.m. Judging starts at 2 p.m., and winners will be announced immediately following judging.

Skiplane Fly-In

Watch as seasoned pilots land their skiplanes at Pioneer Airport, highlighting a unique and popular segment of aviation.

As part of the Skiplane Fly-In tradition, enjoy complimentary chili at Pioneer Airport. Chili at the Skiplane Fly-In is a longtime tradition. It started as a way to help celebrate Audrey Poberezny’s birthday. Today, we not only use it to remember Audrey but also to celebrate the camaraderie that exists in the aviation world.

Admissions

All events and activities inside the EAA Aviation Museum require admission. Adults, $12.50; Seniors age 62+, $10.50; Youth age 6-18, $9.50; Children age 5 and under, free. EAA members are free.

*Winter Flight Fest Special* First-time family memberships are available for $50 (regular $60). Visit the museum for free, along with 400 other museums. EAA members receive discounted rates for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Skiplane spectators do not require museum admission and are welcome to participate in the complimentary chili lunch.