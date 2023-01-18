(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts.
Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows.
Details from uwosh.edu:
Star Show Schedule
STAR SHOW TIMES
JANUARY 11 – FEBRUARY 25
- Sundays & Mondays | CLOSED
- Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. |Orion – Children’s Show
- Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. | Laser Beatles – Family Laser Show
- Fridays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy – Feature Astronomy Show
- Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. | Orion – Children’s Show
- Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. | Laser Beatles – Family Laser Show
- Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy – Feature Astronomy Show
STAR SHOW ADMISSION
- Barlow Members: FREE
- Adults (age 18+): $9
- Students (age 13-17): $8
- College students (with ID): $8
- Children (age 3-12): $7
- Seniors (age 60+): $7
Laser Show Schedule
LASER SHOW TIMES
JANUARY 6 – 28
- Fridays at 7:00 p.m. | Grateful Dead
- Fridays at 8:15 p.m. | Electrolaze
- Fridays at 9:30 p.m. | Pink Floyd: The Wall
- Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.| Laseropolis
- Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.| Laser Metallica
- Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. | Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon
LASER SHOW TIMES
FEBRUARY 3 – 25
- Fridays at 7:00 p.m. | LaseRetro
- Fridays at 8:15 p.m. | Laser Zeppelin
- Fridays at 9:30 p.m. | Pink Floyd: The Wall
- Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.| Laser Genesis
- Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.| LaseRock
- Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. | Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon
LASER SHOW ADMISSION
- Barlow Members: FREE
- General Admission: $11
- Floyd Double Feature: $21
- ASTC Passport members request tickets here.
Barlow Planetarium
Box Office/Starline:
(920) 832-2848
1478 Midway Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Phone-Only
Box Office Hours
Wed–Fri: 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Sat: 12:30-4:00p.m.
Evenings: 30 Minutes Prior to First Show
Sun–Tue: Closed