(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts.

Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows.

Details from uwosh.edu:

Star Show Schedule

  

STAR SHOW TIMES 
JANUARY 11 – FEBRUARY 25

  • Sundays & Mondays | CLOSED
  • Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. |Orion  – Children’s Show
  • Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. | Laser Beatles  –  Family Laser Show
  • Fridays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy  – Feature Astronomy Show
  • Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. | Orion  – Children’s Show
  • Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. | Laser Beatles  – Family Laser Show
  • Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy  – Feature Astronomy Show

 

 

STAR SHOW ADMISSION

  • Barlow Members: FREE
  • Adults (age 18+): $9
  • Students (age 13-17): $8
  • College students (with ID): $8
  • Children (age 3-12): $7
  • Seniors (age 60+): $7

Laser Show Schedule

LASER SHOW TIMES

JANUARY 6 – 28

 

LASER SHOW TIMES

FEBRUARY 3 – 25

LASER SHOW ADMISSION

Barlow Planetarium

Box Office/Starline:
(920) 832-2848

1478 Midway Road
Menasha, WI 54952

Phone-Only
Box Office Hours

Wed–Fri:  2:00-4:00 p.m.
Sat:  12:30-4:00p.m.
Evenings:  30 Minutes Prior to First Show
Sun–Tue:  Closed