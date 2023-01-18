(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts.

Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows.

Details from uwosh.edu:

Star Show Schedule

JANUARY 11 – FEBRUARY 25

Sundays & Mondays | CLOSED

Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. | Orion – Children’s Show

– Children’s Show Thursdays at 4:00 p.m. | Laser Beatles – Family Laser Show

– Family Laser Show Fridays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy – Feature Astronomy Show

– Feature Astronomy Show Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. | Orion – Children’s Show

– Children’s Show Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. | Laser Beatles – Family Laser Show

– Family Laser Show Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. | Bad Astronomy – Feature Astronomy Show

STAR SHOW ADMISSION

Barlow Members: FREE

Adults (age 18+): $9

Students (age 13-17): $8

College students (with ID): $8

Children (age 3-12): $7

Seniors (age 60+): $7

Laser Show Schedule

JANUARY 6 – 28

LASER SHOW TIMES

FEBRUARY 3 – 25

LASER SHOW ADMISSION

Barlow Members: FREE

General Admission: $11

Floyd Double Feature: $21

ASTC Passport members request tickets here.

Barlow Planetarium

Box Office/Starline:

(920) 832-2848

1478 Midway Road

Menasha, WI 54952

Phone-Only

Box Office Hours

Wed–Fri: 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Sat: 12:30-4:00p.m.

Evenings: 30 Minutes Prior to First Show

Sun–Tue: Closed