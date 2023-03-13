(WFRV) — When you see a balloon, it means something happy.
Nicole Koss and Jessica Mueller visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Glitz and Gilt where they create thousands of shapes and landscapes including Wisconsin’s Big Ballon Build in Lake Geneva this month.
The Big Balloon Build is March 24th – 26th at Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, the event benefits Inspiration Ministries.
Details from wisconsinbigballondecor.com:
Enjoy a two-night package March 24 and 25 full of fun for the whole family. Package includes:
- Two-night stay on Friday, March 24 and Saturday March 25, 2023
- 4 waterpark passes (6 for a two-bedroom suite)
- 4 tickets to the Big Balloon Build at nearby Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva
- Breakfast for 4 with the Easter Bunny at the Big Balloon Build (at either 9am or 10am on Saturday, March 25 at Covenant Harbor)
- $30 dining credit at Timber Ridge
- $10 arcade credit
- Do-it-your-self balloon animal kit