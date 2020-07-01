Wisconsin Cheese: Tips to assemble a Farmers Market cheese board

(WFRV) — Now that Farmers Markets are back, you’ll find a great selection of Wisconsin Cheeses.
Today, Local 5 Live got some tips on how to assemble a tasty board for any occasion.
For more great recipe ideas, head to wisconsincheese.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) — Now that Farmers Markets are back, you’ll find a great selection of Wisconsin Cheeses.
Today, Local 5 Live got some tips on how to assemble a tasty board for any occasion.
For more great recipe ideas, head to wisconsincheese.com.