(WFRV)- Did you know the state tree in Wisconsin is the sugar maple?

We got a lesson in sap, syrup and beyond thanks to Inthewoods Sugar Bush.

You can shop year-round at inthewoodssugarbush.com.

During the maple syrup season, the store is open daily on Union Road in Manitowoc.

