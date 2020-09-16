Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail: Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the trek down the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail which highlights a number of award-winning food producers in and near Manitowoc County.

A great spot to stop and sip on the journey is Petskull Brewing Company. Paul stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on tap.

Petskull Brewing Company is at 220 North 9th Street in Manitowoc. For an updated tap list and hours, head to petskullbrewing.com.

And for a look at all the stops on the trail, visit wisconsincoastalfoodtrail.com.