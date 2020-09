(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the trek down the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail, which highlights a number of award-winning food producers in and near Manitowoc County.

Jeremy with Silarian Vineyards joined Local 5 Live with details on how you can sip with a gorgeous view.

Silarian Vineyards is located at 11715 Hilltop Road in Reedsville. Get details on upcoming releases and special events at silarianvineyards.com.

And for a look at all the stops on the trail, visit wisconsincoastalfoodtrail.com.