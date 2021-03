(WFRV) – There is a new board game inspired by a favorite Wisconsin drink.

“Brandy land” promises and Old Fashioned adventure. Muddle your way through Miltown and cool off in the Ice Cube Tundra. Beware of Hodags in the Swizzle Stick Forest and try to avoid a Wisconsin Goodbye as you end your expedition.

The game is currently on pre-order, through April 5. It will be delivered in early June.

For more information visit https://www.drinkwisconsinbly.com/products/brandy-land-the-old-fashioned-game