Wisconsin compilation album, ‘Parallel Universe’ supports current movements

Local 5 Live

(WFRV) – The pandemic has been hard on local musicians but many are finding ways to share their craft and support others.

Musician, Cody James stopped by Local 5 Live to discuss a current project he is involved in along with other local artists.

Wisconsin in Solidarity has launched a Wisconsin-centric complication project, ‘Parallel Universe’ covering classic American protest songs, mostly from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Wisconsin-based visual artists provide accompanying art for each song.

The compilation will be released October 30th. Keep up to date on their Facebook page and for more on Cody, head to officialcodyjames.com.

