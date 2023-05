(WFRV) – There are many ways that we can have a more sustainable summer, including taking some tips from an unexpected recycling expert – the dairy cow.

Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer visited Local 5 LIVE to tell us more about how Wisconsin Dairy Farmers are committed to a sustainable future.

Learn from a farmer in your community this June Dairy Month.

Visit wisconsindairy.org/NationalDairyMonth to learn more and plan your celebrations