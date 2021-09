(WFRV) – You can double your impact and make your gift go twice as far at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Shaina visited Local 5 Live with exactly how your donations make a huge difference in the lives of animals that need it.

The deadline to donate has been extended through end of September.

To donate, head to wihumane.org/summermatch.

And to make an appointment to meet Dude – head to his profile page at wihumane.org or message them on Facebook.