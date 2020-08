(WFRV) – You can double your donation this month to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Green Bay and Door County Campuses, all thanks to a matching grant from the George Kress Family Foundation.

from helping to spay/neuter rescued animals to providing life-saving surgery, Shaina stopped by Local 5 Live with how your donation makes a big difference in helping care for the animals.

See all the details at wihumane.org/summermatch.com.