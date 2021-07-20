Wisconsin Ledge: Point Beach State Forest

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Retired Rambler Steve stopped by the studio to chat about Point Beach State Forest.

Point Beach State Forest includes more than 2900 acres of natural forest land, bordered on the east by almost 6 miles of sand dunes and beach on Lake Michigan. Originally, Point Beach was called a park, but they had to change it to forest because the property was acquired under the state forestry law.

There’s 26 vessels shipwrecked on Rawley Point before the lighthouse was erected in 1853. The first lighthouse was a brick tower and home that served mariners until 1894, when a new steel tower was installed.

Steve shares how you can learn this and more with a visit to the area.

The best place to start for all things Wisconsin Ledge is wiledge.org.