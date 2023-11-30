(WFRV)- Wisconsin native Jenna Kopitske is a drummer, pianist, and composer who has appeared at a wide range of venues throughout the state. She recently moved to Nashville, and after a few months, she picked up her first national tour with Hawaiian country artist Waylon Nihipali.

Within a year, she was invited to perform at the Montisi-Nashville Indie Music Festival in Italy, drum at the Grand Ole Opry, and score the music to a horror short film entitled “Pure Evil” directed by Walter J. Buck.

Enjoy a performance from Jenna Kopitske tomorrow(12/1) at Appleton Alliance Church at 5:50 p.m. Then join her at Heid Music in Appleton on Saturday, December 2nd from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, head to jennakopitske.com.