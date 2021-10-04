Witches Night Out this Friday in downtown Shawano

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Get your best Witch or Warlock costume and explore downtown Shawano for a fun day out.

Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique with details on Witches Night Out, Friday, October 8 in downtown Shawano.

For details, head to shawanodowntown.com.

October 8, 2021 – All-day event 

ABOUT THE EVENT /

Come dressed in your best costume for Witches’ Night Out (warlocks welcome too).
Shop at participating businesses ALL DAY for SCARY in-store specials.

There will be an eerie band, Wasted Stay, playing at Stubborn Brothers Brewery starting at 7 p.m. Thank you to The Stock Market for sponsoring the band. 

You won’t want to miss this SPOOKY good time! #WitchesNightOutShawano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere