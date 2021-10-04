Witches Night Out this Friday in downtown Shawano

(WFRV) – Get your best Witch or Warlock costume and explore downtown Shawano for a fun day out.

Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique with details on Witches Night Out, Friday, October 8 in downtown Shawano.

For details, head to shawanodowntown.com.

October 8, 2021 – All-day event

ABOUT THE EVENT /

Come dressed in your best costume for Witches’ Night Out (warlocks welcome too).

Shop at participating businesses ALL DAY for SCARY in-store specials.

There will be an eerie band, Wasted Stay, playing at Stubborn Brothers Brewery starting at 7 p.m. Thank you to The Stock Market for sponsoring the band.

You won’t want to miss this SPOOKY good time! #WitchesNightOutShawano