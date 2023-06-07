(WFRV)- Sea Lampreys have made their way into the Great Lakes. It is believed they made it there via the canals that connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Ontario River.

These snake-like organisms lay tons of eggs at a time making a good chance at least one hatches. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has you covered on everything you need to know about Sea Lampreys.

They also have a life-sized battleship game ready to play. This fun game is played with 2 people against each other. The big wall is the separation to disguise your attack. All this and more fun stuff at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

You will find the Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc

For more information head to wisconsinmaritime.org.