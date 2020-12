(WFRV) – For couples dealing with infertility, it can be a difficult time.

Local 5 Live spoke with Dr. Allison Brubaker from Women’s Care of Wisconsin about how couples can get help.

You can reach Dr. Brubaker and the other Women’s Care of Wisconsin Specialists by calling 920-729-7105.

Women’s Care of Wisconsin has seven area locations, find the one nearest you at womenscareofwi.com.