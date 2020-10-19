Women’s Care of Wisconsin: Providing high level quality care for women

(WFRV) – The healthcare needs of women don’t stop because of a pandemic.

Local 5 Live introduces you to Women’s Care of Wisconsin. Dr. Valary Gass took the time to speak about some of the most common health care needs for women – and some that aren’t discussed as often.

Women’s Care of Wisconsin has multiple locations: Appleton, Neenah, Shawano, Waupaca, New London, Berlin, Oshkosh,

They also have an array of providers from physicians, midwives, male, and female ensures options for everyone.

Reach out with questions or to make an appointment at 920-729-7105, or womenscareofwi.com.

