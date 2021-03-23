Woodside Senior Communities: Offering a variety of options for long-term care

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Senior Living is anything but boring these days and no matter what the level of need is, there’s an option to fit what is best for your family member.

Amy from Woodside Senior Communities stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at what they have to offer and how you can take a tour to see for yourself.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Green Bay. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org, or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer