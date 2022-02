(WFRV) – A stay at Woodside Senior Communities isn’t always permanent.

Local 5 Live gets a closer look at their rehab program and how the goal is to get you back to life as normal as soon as possible with Rehab Nurse Manager, Matt Staudinger.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.