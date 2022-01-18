Woodside Senior Communities: ‘Try before you buy’ program offers short-term care

(WFRV) – Moving into an assisted living facility isn’t always permanent and at Woodside Senior Communities, their respite program offers care for people short-term and to ‘try before you buy’.

Local 5 Live hears from a resident who wasn’t quite ready for the move but changed her mind after only two days.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.

