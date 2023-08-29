(WFRV)- The World Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge is back in Green Bay for another year.

Enjoy Hockey matches as Team USA tries to make it back-to-back years and win the title. Teams from around the world will try to stop them, but can they?

This event is at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon from August 31st to September 3rd. This is a free event, but donations are always appreciated.

Do you think you could do Para Ice Hockey? Try out their “Try Sled Hockey” event tonight. This event is free.

For more information, head to paralympic.org/ice-hockey.