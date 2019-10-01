Wow-We Care Charity Barn Bash – Oct. 18th in Freedom

(WFRV) – Dance the night away at this country-inspired fundraiser from Wow – We Care Charity.

Enjoy live music from local cover band RPM, cocktails, food, silent auction, raffle, and even a sing-off competition.

All proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations in the Fox Valley and beyond that are committed to improving local communities.

The Barn Bash is Friday, October 18th from 6 – 11 pm at Tryba’s Simply Country Barn in Freedom.

For more information and to register, head to wow-wecarecharity.org.