(WFRV)-

Young Actors and theater technicians of almost all ages can take classes from some of their seasoned volunteers and professionals. This year, there will be three weeks of classes with two class options each week.

Classes will range from acting and improv to stage combat and voice and will take place at the Evergreen rehearsal space. For only $25 for one class or $50 for two+ classes with a maximum cost of $50 per individual or $100 per family.

Scholarships are also available and class sizes are limited.

Evergreen Theater can be found at 1662 Morrow St in Green Bay.

For more information head to evergreentheater.org.