Younger looking skin in minutes with Plexaderm

(WFRV) – If you have just ten minutes, you can reduce under-eye bags and wrinkles from your face for a younger, brighter look.
- Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
- This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
- Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
- While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use
Take advantage of their Local 5 Live special by mentioning the show when you order and receive a trial pack for $14.95 plus free shipping.
To order, head to Plexaderm.com or call 800-959-8843.