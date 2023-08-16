(WFRV) – Congratulations to HMR Weight Management, offered through Bellin Health, for their fifth-consecutive “Best of the Bay” award.

A team of providers guides participants through rapid weight loss with either an all-meal replacement plan or other options which add in fruits and vegetables.

Once the initial goal is reached, the support team helps participants keep the weight off long-term by incorporating Lifestyle Medicine pillars like exercise, reducing stress, and focusing on healthy relationships.

To learn more about the program, email weightmanagement@bellin.org, or call (920) 433-6787, extension 2.