(WFRV)- Heart health is important for everyone, but women in particular may have some heart health needs that get overlooked. Today Dr. Dhara Patel from the Cardiology team with Bellin Health was here to tell us what heart issues women may face, what to look for, and steps women can take to lead a heart-healthy life for years to come.

For more information head to www.goredforwomen.org or you can go to Bellin Health’s website at https://www.bellin.org/heart-kidneys-lungs or they are also available over the phone at (920) 445-7373.