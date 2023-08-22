(WFRV) – Today we talked with Cheyne about going electric when it comes to heating your home. In September, they’ll receive the Daikin “Enhanced Capacity” or cold climate systems to keep you warm during the extremes of Wisconsin winters. These systems also come with financial incentives such as tax breaks, plus rebates from the company and Focus on Energy. Reach Van’s at (920) 663-6086 or online at www.vansheating.com.