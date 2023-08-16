(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in windows and giving back to the community.

Today with Renewal by Andersen we talked about the upcoming Windows for a Cause event.

Local artists and crafters have given old windows new life and they’re up for auction. All proceeds benefit the Make a Wish Foundation.

It’s free to attend Windows for a Cause on September 26, 5 pm – 9 pm, at Poplar Hall in Appleton.

Keep up with all the exciting additions on their Facebook page. Just search Windows for a Cause 2023.