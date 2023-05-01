(WFRV) – Could Barry be your new best friend? This 2-year-old bunny is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus!

Barry has the fluffiest grey fur and loves his treats. Playful and goofy, this 3lb bunny enjoys cardboard boxes and eating hay from toilet paper tubes. Barry is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food – plus, you get to name your own adoption fee. Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Door County Campus and take him home the very same day! Adoption hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, and Saturday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Support a good cause while shopping! The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus rummage sale is Friday from noon – 6:00 pm and Saturday, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm. It’s at Arle Memorial Hall in Sturgeon Bay.