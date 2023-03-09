(WFRV) – After their heating system failed during extreme cold causing pipes to burse throughout the three-story building and a basement flood, the community stepped up to help.
Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at how Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan is back open, stronger than ever and wants you to join them for a Grand Re-Opening Celebration.
Details from abkids.org:
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is REOPENING!
Celebrate our reopening with us on Sunday March 12th from 11am – 2pm. Cost of admission is $8 for non members or FREE for members! We are excited to welcome you ALL back into our space and show of the new and improved museum! This celebration with include a balloon drop and T-Shirt decorating.
T-shirt pricing:
$20 Kids sizes
$25 for Adult Sized
Above & Beyond Children’s Museum is located at 902 N 8th Street in Sheboygan.