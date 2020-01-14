YWCA 2020 Centennial Gala raises funds for community programs – Fri., Jan. 17

(WFRV) – The YWCA of Green Bay is celebrating a big one – 100 years of service of changing lives in our community and you can celebrate along with them Friday night.

YWCA’s Centennial Gala raises funds for the YWCA’s five program areas: child care, health & wellness, aquatics, women’s empowerment, and community education. The evening will showcase community connections, campaign and event sponsors and stories of the difference the YWCA has made in the lives of many.

Join them Friday night, January 17 at Hotel Northland from 5:30 – 9 pm. Reserve your spot at ywcagreenbay.org.