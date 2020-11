(WFRV) – You’re invited to unite with others, virtually for the event ‘Peace on Earth Begins with the End of Racism’.

Renita Robinson from the YWCA stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can get involved.

The ‘Peace on Earth Begins with the End of Racism’ event is Friday, December 4 from 6 – 7 pm online.

Get your tickets at ywcagreenbay.org or call 920-432-5581 x 135.

If you order before end of day Wednesday, you will get a wine and cheese package.