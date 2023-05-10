(WFRV) – Stop in Zero Sum in Sister Bay for breakfast, lunch, coffee, or juice.

In addition to a tasty menu, the owners have a mission to give back.

They offer incentives for customers to “go green” by bringing in reusable containers. Zero Sum is also donating a portion of its profits back to community conservation programs.

It is also the home base for S’Good Life, a line of gluten-free (and some vegan) mixes for muffins and granola. The mix can be used in a variety of recipes to make waffles and more.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ZeroSumDC