(WFRV)- Join a day of howling good fun activities at the Zoo Boo at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc.

Start your journey at the education center, where you can hold a snake, tarantula, and other animals. Then, enjoy watching the animals as the animals dig into some “enrichments.”

The Zoo Boo is on Saturday, October 28th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is only $1 per individual.

For more information head to manitowoc.org/847/Zoo-Boo or look them up on Facebook.