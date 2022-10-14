(WFRV) – It’s been a family Halloween tradition for years but there are some new additions to your Zoo Boo experience.

Local 5 Live gets a look at what’s new at the New Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico.

Details and ticket information from newzoo.org:

North Shore Bank Zoo Boo is back for an eerie-sistable good time at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park! Celebrate the Halloween season with us from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, October 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd.

Come as you are or come in costume – either way, you’ll receive all treats and no tricks! Every guest over the age of 1 receives a bag of candy. Play kids’ games, ride the carousel, see the animals, make your way through the Happy Haunted Maze in the Children’s Zoo, and enjoy all the spooktacular, family-friendly decorations. Feeling brave? Then don’t miss a walk through the Haunted Zoo Zone – if you dare!

That’s not all there is to do at the Zoo: starting October 1st, download our FREE Photo Fun Safari app and play the North Shore Bank Zoo Boo Skeleton Safari! Find our fan-favorite skeletons (like Scuba Steve and Billy the Skeleton!) making mischief around the zoo. Take their photos through the app to complete the scavenger hunt, then stop by the Prize Table where kids can choose a prize just for playing! The app is available now for both iPhone and Android devices – just be sure to download the update on October 1st to access the new Skeleton Safari sponsored by Phone Fun Safaris and North Shore Bank.

Tickets for North Shore Bank Zoo Boo are $15 each (kids under 3 are free). New to this year’s event is a Canopy Tour Combo Ticket! For just $20, enjoy all the fun of North Shore Bank Zoo Boo PLUS a walk through the new Neil Anderson Canopy Tour! When buying tickets, choose a 60- or 90-minute arrival window and arrive anytime during the window you choose. Stay as long you wish until the Zoo closes at 8:00 p.m. Arrivals windows are from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., or from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zoo gates close at 7:30 p.m. and the Canopy Tour’s last departure will be at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available for an online-only pre-sale at NorthShoreBank.com from September 22nd through the 29th. After the pre-sale, tickets will be available exclusively online at newzoo.org. Everyone aged 3 and above must have a ticket for entry. As always, NEW Zoo Pass Members will receive one free ticket per membership on arrival by checking into the Membership Tent.

Please note: The NEW Zoo will close at 2:00 p.m. on Zoo Boo dates so we can prepare for the event.

