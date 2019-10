(WFRV) – It’s the 9th annual Zoobilee Fundraiser for Bruemmer Park Zoo.

This great event for the entire family will include a pie-eating contest, cool cars, free kid activities, wagon rides, food, and so much more.

The Zoobilee Fundraiser is this Saturday, October 5th from 10 am – 4pm at Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee.

For more information, head to their website or Facebook event page.