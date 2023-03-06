(WFRV) – Happy-go-lucky pup, Jeffrey is around four years old is a zoomie king!

This sweet boy also loves to play with squeaky and plush toys, and going for walks where he can explore and find new sniffy spots.

The only thing Jeffrey loves more than zoomies, walks, and toys is treats! He hasn’t met a snack he doesn’t love and is learning how to sit politely and wait for a treat rather than taking matters into his own paws but he is very smart and can’t wait to learn.

Make an appointment to meet Jeffrey by filling out an adoption application with the Oshkosh Humane Society at oahs.org.