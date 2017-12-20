Locker Room

2018-2019 Show Information



Tuesday Nights 6:30-7:00 P.M.

Live on WFRV-TV From Purcell's Lounge

at the Radisson Hotel, Hwy 172 Green Bay

(Doors Open at 5pm)

Admission:

Includes food and beverage from 6:00pm-7:00pm.



$15 admission includes all you can eat buffet and soft drinks.